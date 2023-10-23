Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Leon Bailey aims high with in-form Aston Villa

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Leon Bailey declared the sky the limit for Villa after a Douglas Luiz double helped down West Ham.

Villa’s Douglas Luiz celebrates scoring his and his side’s second goal in the 4-1 win against West Ham
Villa’s Douglas Luiz celebrates scoring his and his side’s second goal in the 4-1 win against West Ham

Ollie Watkins and Bailey himself were also on the mark as Unai Emery’s team thrashed the Hammers to continue their blistering home form.

Villa have now won 11 straight in the league in front of their own supporters, their best run for 40 years.

Yesterday’s win kept them fifth in the table, just two points off the top and Bailey said: “The sky is the limit for us. We have to stay focused.

“The atmosphere here was brilliant. It’s not just for us, it’s for our fans. They can enjoy coming to the stadium and seeing a victory.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. It can be special.

“Hopefully we can continue to work this way. We are getting results for the work. The team is great. It’s about showing your ability.”

Luiz took his tally for the season to six in all competitions after opening the scoring and then doubling Villa’s lead from the penalty spot.

Watkins and Bailey then bagged after a deflected Jarrod Bowen effort had briefly given West Ham hope.

Luiz said: “I’m really happy. The fans push us and it’s incredible.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News