Leon Bailey aims high with in-form Aston Villa

Villa’s Douglas Luiz celebrates scoring his and his side’s second goal in the 4-1 win against West Ham

Ollie Watkins and Bailey himself were also on the mark as Unai Emery’s team thrashed the Hammers to continue their blistering home form.

Villa have now won 11 straight in the league in front of their own supporters, their best run for 40 years.

Yesterday’s win kept them fifth in the table, just two points off the top and Bailey said: “The sky is the limit for us. We have to stay focused.

“The atmosphere here was brilliant. It’s not just for us, it’s for our fans. They can enjoy coming to the stadium and seeing a victory.

“It gives us a lot of confidence. It can be special.

“Hopefully we can continue to work this way. We are getting results for the work. The team is great. It’s about showing your ability.”

Luiz took his tally for the season to six in all competitions after opening the scoring and then doubling Villa’s lead from the penalty spot.

Watkins and Bailey then bagged after a deflected Jarrod Bowen effort had briefly given West Ham hope.