Aston Villa v West Ham preview: Home comforts are nice – but Unai Emery wants more

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa might be one win away from matching their best run of home form for 40 years but don’t expect Unai Emery to get too excited.

Villa Park has become a fortress under Unai Emery but the Villa boss expects David Moyes, right, and his West Ham side to provide a stern challenge
For Villa’s head coach, the focus is always on what comes next. So that current record of 10 consecutive league wins stretching back to the start of March, while nice, is of little concern now to the Spaniard.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

