Andy Gray: Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins will carry on getting better and better

Ollie Watkins on England duty

Watkins returned to Villa this week after netting the winner against Australia while on international duty with England.

The current Villa striker has bagged two hat-tricks this season – a feat last achieved by Gray in the 1976/77 season.

“The little kid has just equalled my record recently – the last Villa player to score two hat-tricks in a season was yours truly, and he has a whole season to get another one,” said Gray on his visit to the Cleveland Arms in Wolverhampton earlier this month.

Since Unai Emery took charge at Villa, Watkins has been involved in 15 goals – and Gray expects that to continue getting better.

“Ollie gets lots of chances,” said Gray. “He doesn’t take a huge percentage of his chances, but that will improve with experience and age, but he has got better each season at Villa.”

“His work-rate and energy for the team are sensational – creating space and finding opportunities for others and now scoring on a more regular basis is great.”

The former Scotland international was taking a break from hosting duties at Bein Sports in Qatar to speak with former Villa team-mate Andy Blair and reminisce on his career.

Gray, 67, hosted a meet and greet with fans before enjoying a Q&A session, where he reflected on his time as a player at Dundee United, Wolves and Villa, touched upon his brief coaching career and his success as a Bein Sports pundit.

But he also spoke warmly of Watkins – though feels his international opportunities may continue to be limited, despite three goals in eight appearances.

“He will be in and around the squad, there are others ahead of him in the pecking order, Gareth has recognised Ollie has had a real good start to the season and wants a closer look at him,” he said. “He is not international material yet, but he could easily be in the future.”

And with Emery in charge, Gray believes Watkins’ club career will continue to rise too.