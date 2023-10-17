Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo 'absolutely distraught' after police training ground raid

Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo (left) and Chelsea's Malo Gusto battle for the ball during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Sunday September 24, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Chelsea. Photo credit should read: Nigel French/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Zaniolo and Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali were sent home from the national team training camp after being quizzed as part of a major betting probe.

Investigators arrived at Italy’s training base near Florence on Thursday evening, with the two players departing on Friday morning after the Italian FA deemed neither was in the right from of mind to participate forthcoming international fixtures. It is alleged both were users of illegal online betting platforms, a crime in Italy which is punishable by a three-month prison sentence or fine.

Speaking ahead of Italy’s Euro 2024 qualifier against England at Wembley on Tuesday night, Spalletti described the scene which played out when police arrived at the camp.

He said: “It was traumatic for the team because we had the authorities almost coming into the dressing room. Everyone was surprised. Everyone was upset. Some of us were able to give them a hug before they went home.

“The players (Tonali and Zaniolo) were absolutely distraught. When you are part of a national team, very strong ties and bonds are created. We’ve all been affected by this. It’s sad. It’s hurt us all.”

He continued: “Gambling is a form of temptation. It is a vice. These things happen. We are committed to keep speaking to these players. We will provide them with all the help we can to make sure they can go back to doing what they enjoy most.”

Zaniolo, who is on a season-long loan from Galatasaray, was due for talks with Villa officials after returning to the club.

Though the 24-year-old has not made any public comment, his lawyer Gianluca Tognozzi told the Italian press his client had never bet illegally on sport. Any player found to have bet on football matches faces a ban of up to three years.

Tognozzi told La Gazetta Dello Sport: “Nicolo never bet. He also told me this. It is possible he played card games such as poker and blackjack on illegal online platforms, without knowing that they were [illegal]. We will clarify everything.”