Aston Villa players must hit levels or risk being moved out says John McGinn

Aston Villa's John McGinn

The Scot has remained an integral part of Villa’s team during their rapid transformation into top four contenders under Emery.

But he also accepts the boss will be ruthless, as he looks to realise his ambition of taking Villa into the Champions League.

McGinn said: “He dreams the same way we dream. He is patient when it comes to his ideas and tactics, but he is the same as us: he wants to win and he wants to win now. You can see that with how ambitious he is, the signings he is making.

“It’s up to us as players. You either get on board with it, get on the train and improve to a level where he wants to get to, otherwise you’ll be shifted out and we’ve seen that already.

“Hopefully I can keep improving and keep being part of that group.”