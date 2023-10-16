Notification Settings

Aston Villa players must hit levels or risk being moved out says John McGinn

By Matt Maher

John McGinn claims Villa’s players know they must continue hitting their best level or risk being moved out the door by Unai Emery.

Aston Villa's John McGinn

The Scot has remained an integral part of Villa’s team during their rapid transformation into top four contenders under Emery.

But he also accepts the boss will be ruthless, as he looks to realise his ambition of taking Villa into the Champions League.

McGinn said: “He dreams the same way we dream. He is patient when it comes to his ideas and tactics, but he is the same as us: he wants to win and he wants to win now. You can see that with how ambitious he is, the signings he is making.

“It’s up to us as players. You either get on board with it, get on the train and improve to a level where he wants to get to, otherwise you’ll be shifted out and we’ve seen that already.

“Hopefully I can keep improving and keep being part of that group.”

Villa return to action when they host West Ham a week on Sunday, the first of three home matches in their next four Premier League fixtures. Emery’s men will be targeting an 11th straight league victory at Villa Park.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

