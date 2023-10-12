Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Nicolò Zaniolo and Newcastle's Sandro Tonali questioned over alleged illegal betting

By Jonny Drury

Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo and Newcastle United's Sandro Tonali have been questioned by authorities in Italy over alleged illegal betting.

Zaniolo, who joined Villa on loan from Galatasaray in the summer, has left the Italian national team's training camp alongside Tonali after being questioned by police

In a statement, the Italian Football Federation confirmed that both players had been allowed to return to their clubs.

The statement read: "The Federation communicates that, in the late afternoon today, the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office notified investigation documents to the players Sandro Tonali and Nicolò Zaniolo, currently in training with the national team at the Federal Technical Centre of Coverciano.

"Regardless of the nature of the acts, believing that in this situation the two players are not in the necessary condition to face the commitments scheduled in the next few days, the Federation has decided to allow their return to their clubs, even at protection of the same."

The pair are now set to miss Italy's upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and England.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

