Aston Villa hopeful of Alex Moreno return by end of month

Aston Villa's Alex Moreno

The 30-year-old left-back has not played since undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury sustained during a 1-1 draw at Liverpool in May.

Moreno, who became head coach Unai Emery’s first Villa signing when he joined in a £13million move from Real Betis in January, initially returned to training last month before suffering a setback.

The current plan is for him to resume training later in the international break.

Moreno’s return will provide competition and cover for Lucas Digne, who has started all eight of Villa’s Premier League matches in the Spaniard’s absence.