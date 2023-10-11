Ex-Aston Villa man Ciaran Clark joins Stoke on short-term deal

Clark during his Villa days

Clark, 34, was released by Newcastle in the summer following a spell on loan with Sheffield United last season.

The Republic of Ireland centre-half said: “I’ve missed the feeling of being in the dressing room and preparing week-to-week for Saturdays.

“I worked hard throughout pre-season and have kept myself in good shape since, so I am keen to get out there with the lads over the next couple of weeks, as the feeling of those sessions is something you can’t replicate alone.

“With the quality of players we have, if we find some consistency, I believe we can go on and have a good season.”

Most of the left-sided centre-half’s 299 career appearances have been in the Premier League with first club Villa, where he made 144 appearances between 2009 and 2016, and Newcastle.