Unai Emery: Missed chance for Aston Villa

Emery thought his team would have been deserved winners at Molineux, after carving out a series of opportunities following Mario Lemina’s red card.

But they were unable to find a winner, with Jose Sa denying Ezri Konsa and Ollie Watkins hitting the post with the last action of the match. Villa remain fifth in the table with Emery later admitting to some disappointment.

He said: “We are competing very well. We are, at home, being very, very strong. But you have to be consistent to do it again.

“Today was a key moment to be in the top four. This draw is not bad but we were trying to win.”

Pau Torres’ first Villa goal cancelled out Hwang Hee-chan’s opener for Wolves, after Sa had earlier saved from Matty Cash and Watkins. The few chances Wolves did create were good ones, Pedro Neto firing over with just Emi Martinez to beat with the score at 1-1.

“When it was 11 v 11, I think the result was more or less fair,” said Emery. “We were getting some chances in their box eventually, not very clear chances but enough to take advantage.

“After the red card, in the last 10 to 15 minutes, we tried to push to get the win.

“After that, if we had won it would be fair. But across 90 minutes, I think we played competitive and more or less took control of the game with possession but not very clear.