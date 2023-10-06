Two Legia Warsaw players arrested in frantic Europa Conference League scenes - WATCH

Two Legia Warsaw players were arrested

Poland prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki has ordered "urgent diplomatic action" after Radovan Pankov and club captain Josue Pesqueira were taken off the team bus and detained following an altercation with security staff at Alkmaar’s AFAS Stadium.

“I have instructed the Polish foreign ministry to take urgent diplomatic action to verify the events of the night," said Morawiecki.

"Polish players and fans must be treated in accordance with the law. There is no consent to breaking it."

Legia Warsaw captain Josue being escorted in handcuffs by the Dutch police to a police car. Unbelievable...pic.twitter.com/fI9kPjTREs — Pat Novak (@PatricNova) October 6, 2023

Legia president Dariusz Mioduski said he was hit while trying to mediate, with police reportedly refusing to let the team bus leave the stadium until Portuguese midfielder Josue and Serbian defender Pankov had been detained.

Both featured in Legia’s 3-2 win over Villa last month. Unai Emery’s team, who beat Zrinjski Mostar in Thursday’s other Group E fixture, are due to visit Alkmaar on October 26.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Mioduski revealed the club and Uefa were working to secure the release of the players, who both remained in custody. He also accused security staff of having attacked the team.

He said: "I don't know of any other case where the staff and the team were attacked by security. It's unimaginable.

“The aggression came from that side. None of us saw anyone on our side hit the security guard.

"I was hit several times. Then, when I wanted to ride with Josue and Pankov, I was brutally pushed away by policemen wearing balaclavas."

Trouble had flared outside the ground prior to kick-off with riot police deployed when a group of Legia fans stormed an entrance gate.

"One riot police officer became unconscious during that action. After treatment, this colleague was unable to continue working," read a Dutch police statement.