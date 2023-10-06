Ollie Watkins close to signing new Aston Villa deal

Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins (right) celebrates scoring his third goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Saturday September 30, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire..RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications....

The club and striker are nearing an agreement on a five-year deal which will come as a huge boost to boss Emery.

Watkins has scored 21 goals in 37 matches since the Spaniard took charge last November and was this week rewarded with a recall to the England squad.

Talks over a new deal began in April but have accelerated in recent weeks, with Emery viewing the 27-year-old as a major part of his future plans.

“I think he wants to sign a new contract with us and we want him to sign and to continue here. I think it is close," said Emery.

“He is always very demanding, to learn and improve. He is doing that here. I have been working with him more or less for one year and today is the same as the first day, our method in the training ground.”

Watkins is poised to join Tyrone Mings, John McGinn and Ezri Konsa in signing a new long-term deal since the turn of the year.

While the news comes as a significant boost for Emery, the head coach also confirmed Jacob Ramsey is facing a spell on the sidelines after suffering a reocurrence of the foot injury which kept him out for nearly three months.

Ramsey fractured a metatarsal in his left foot while playing at the European Championships for England under-21s in June before returning last month.

He scored his first goal of the season after coming off the bench in last weekend’s 6-1 win over Brighton but complained of pain after the match. Villa are now awaiting scan results to determine a more precise timeframe for his recovery.

Midfielder Boubacar Kamara and forward Moussa Diaby, meanwhile, face late fitness tests ahead of Sunday’s trip to Wolves.