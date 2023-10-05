Ezri Konsa hitting the search button for Euro clash

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa during a press conference at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground

The defender’s admission ahead of tonight’s Group E clash at Villa Park was meant with no disrespect.

On the contrary, with the Bosnian club having stunned AZ Alkmaar on the same night Villa staggered to defeat at Legia Warsaw, Konsa and his team-mates know they cannot afford to take the visitors lightly.

Neither will any supporters who still shudder at the mention of Helsingborgs or VK Varteks, supposed “minnows” who scuppered two of the club’s previous European expeditions.

Croatian outfit Varteks won 3-2 at Villa Park on route to a Uefa Cup first round win in 2001. Beware teams from the Balkans whose name you have to Google would appear an apt warning.

“European football will always be difficult,” said Konsa. “We know every game will be tough and they must be doing something right if they have qualified for the Conference as well.

“We’ve just got to take each game as it comes, focus on ourselves and get as many wins as we can.”

Villa are obviously favourites for a match which ranks among the most prestigious in Mostar’s interesting history.

Originally formed in 1905, they were one of several clubs banned for competing in the nationalist-run Croatian League during the Second World War. Since reforming in 1994, they have gone on to win eight Bosnian League titles and made regular appearances in the Champions League qualifying rounds.

Whatever happens tonight and beyond, this season has already been one for the history books, with Zrinjski becoming the first team from the Bosnian League to reach the group stages of a European competition.

Villa, eager to get back on track after opening Group E with defeat at Legia Warsaw, do not want the visitors penning any more chapters tonight.