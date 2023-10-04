Unai Emery '100 per cent confident' Ollie Watkins will sign Aston Villa deal

Talks over a new deal have been ongoing since April with Emery viewing the 27-year-old as a key part of his future plans.
Watkins’ current contract expires at the end of next season and, when asked on Wednesday why discussions over a new one had taken so long, Emery replied: “I think the club and him are talking. We can be optimistic at the possibility he will extend his contract with Aston Villa.”
When then asked if he was confident Watkins would sign, he continued: “Yes, 100 per cent confident because I think he is happy here and progressing. He is taking a new challenge on with us.”
Watkins has finished as Villa’s top scorer in each of the last three seasons and already has seven goals to his name this term, hitting his second hat-trick of the campaign in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Brighton.
Ezri Konsa, who like Watkins will discover today whether he has been selected in the latest England squad, is also keen for his team-mate to sign a new deal.
The defender said: “It’s clear to see what he brings to the team. He scored a hat-trick on the weekend, scored against Chelsea and hopefully, he can continue that form and continue to help the team.
“I think for the club is really important (he signs a new contract). He scores goals for us, he wins us games.”