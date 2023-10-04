Unai Emery '100 per cent confident' Ollie Watkins will sign Aston Villa deal

Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker (facing) and team-mates during a training session at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground, Warwickshire. Picture date: Wednesday October 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.. Aston Villa's Ben Chrisene during a training session at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground, Warwickshire. Picture date: Wednesday October 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.. Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game and hat-trick during the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play off match at Easter Road, Edinburgh. Picture date: Wednesday August 23, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Hibernian. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder. Aston Villa's Leander Dendoncker (facing) and team-mates during a training session at the Bodymoor Heath Training Ground, Warwickshire. Picture date: Wednesday October 4, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Simon Marper/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.. Villa’s Ben Chrisene with team-mates in training ahead of the clash with Zrijnski Mostar. Below, Ollie Watkins Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins celebrates scoring their side's fourth goal of the game and hat-trick during the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play off match at Easter Road, Edinburgh. Picture date: Wednesday August 23, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Hibernian. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Talks over a new deal have been ongoing since April with Emery viewing the 27-year-old as a key part of his future plans.

Watkins’ current contract expires at the end of next season and, when asked on Wednesday why discussions over a new one had taken so long, Emery replied: “I think the club and him are talking. We can be optimistic at the possibility he will extend his contract with Aston Villa.”

When then asked if he was confident Watkins would sign, he continued: “Yes, 100 per cent confident because I think he is happy here and progressing. He is taking a new challenge on with us.”

Watkins has finished as Villa’s top scorer in each of the last three seasons and already has seven goals to his name this term, hitting his second hat-trick of the campaign in Saturday’s 6-1 win over Brighton.

Ezri Konsa, who like Watkins will discover today whether he has been selected in the latest England squad, is also keen for his team-mate to sign a new deal.

The defender said: “It’s clear to see what he brings to the team. He scored a hat-trick on the weekend, scored against Chelsea and hopefully, he can continue that form and continue to help the team.