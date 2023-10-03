Unai Emery: Still room to improve for Aston Villa

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery applauds the fans following the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Picture date: Sunday August 20, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Villa. Photo credit should read: Nick Potts/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Saturday’s 6-1 win was Villa’s third on the spin in the Premier League but they face another two big games before the international break, with Thursday’s Europa League clash with Zrinjski Mostar followed by Sunday’s derby at Wolves.

Emery insists they can’t afford to get carried away despite the emphatic victory over the Seagulls.

He said: “We have to be very demanding. We won a very amazing match in Chelsea being very competitive but on Saturday (against Brighton) we needed different tactical work, a different game plan and we showed it.

"Next week at Wolverhampton it is going to be very, very difficult. Maybe it is going to demand other things and we have to be every day trying to improve, demanding with the analysis.

“Each match is going to demand different things and a different response. We have to be strong in our work every day to be successful.