Aston Villa's Diego Carlos returns to training

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos

The centre-back has spent three weeks on the sidelines since suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool.

But he is expected to be back training at Bodymoor Heath next week, providing boss Unai Emery with more options in defence.

Carlos has endured a frustrating time since joining for £26million from Sevilla in 2022, missing most of last season after rupturing his Achilles in just his second appearance for the club.