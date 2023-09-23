Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos returns to training

By Matt Maher

Villa are set to be boosted by the return of defender Diego Carlos to training.

Aston Villa's Diego Carlos

The centre-back has spent three weeks on the sidelines since suffering a hamstring injury in the 3-0 defeat at Liverpool.

But he is expected to be back training at Bodymoor Heath next week, providing boss Unai Emery with more options in defence.

Carlos has endured a frustrating time since joining for £26million from Sevilla in 2022, missing most of last season after rupturing his Achilles in just his second appearance for the club.

The match at Anfield was just the Brazilian’s fourth Premier League start but he remains a key part of Emery’s plans, particularly following the loss of Tyrone Mings to long-term injury, with the head coach needing to utilise his squad in the face of a hectic fixture schedule.

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

