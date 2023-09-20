Notification Settings

Jacob Ramsey back in Aston Villa training

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa midfielder Jacob Ramsey is back in training after missing the first five weeks of the season through injury.

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey during the Premier League match at Villa Park
The 21-year-old academy product had been in rehab after suffering a broken foot while playing for England in the European Under-21 Championships in the summer.

However, he was back in training on Tuesday at Bodymoor Heath as Villa prepare for their Europa Conference clash with Legia Warsaw tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Villa have revealed a raft of off-field changes announced by new club president of business operations Chris Heck.

Rob Erskine has joined as new chief commercial officer after working with the likes of the NBA, New York Red Bulls and the MLS.

Ben Hatton, who has had spells at Manchester United, Roma and Blackpool, has been recruited as chief operating officer.

Richard Stevens is the new vice president, strategy and analytics while Ryan Disdier is the new vice president, content and digital.

