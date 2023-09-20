Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa pens new five-year deal

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

The centre-back has been rewarded for his impressive form with a contract which runs until 2028 and includes a healthy pay rise.

Konsa has made more than 140 appearances since joining Villa from Brentford for £12million in 2019.

He has started all five of their Premier League matches this season and become an increasingly important player for Unai Emery, following the serious injury sustained by fellow centre-back Tyrone Mings.

Speaking earlier this week, Konsa said: “I’m really enjoying my football. I think this is the best time of my career, since I’ve been a Villa player.

“I feel like I’m really thriving under the boss, enjoying every minute, enjoying coming to training every single day and learning new things.