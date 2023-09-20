Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa pens new five-year deal

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Defender Ezri Konsa has signed a new five-year deal at Villa.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa
Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa

The centre-back has been rewarded for his impressive form with a contract which runs until 2028 and includes a healthy pay rise.

Konsa has made more than 140 appearances since joining Villa from Brentford for £12million in 2019.

He has started all five of their Premier League matches this season and become an increasingly important player for Unai Emery, following the serious injury sustained by fellow centre-back Tyrone Mings.

Speaking earlier this week, Konsa said: “I’m really enjoying my football. I think this is the best time of my career, since I’ve been a Villa player.

“I feel like I’m really thriving under the boss, enjoying every minute, enjoying coming to training every single day and learning new things.

“I just want to continue my journey here with us all and keep enjoying my football.”

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News