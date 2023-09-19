Notification Settings

Unai Emery making room for Aston Villa flair

By Matt Maher

Unai Emery has promised there will always be room for flair players in his Villa team after watching Jhon Duran spark Saturday’s late comeback against Crystal Palace.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Duran and Leon Bailey came off the bench to revive Villa in the 3-1 win and while Emery is meticulous in setting his team up, he is keen for his attackers to play their natural game when possible.

He explained: “Our way, we first need to be organised, defensively and offensively. But of course we need to let them play like they are.

“Sometimes I want the best of Leon Bailey playing like he is and not being too demanding in our organisation with him.

“The first thing is to be organised with a strong structure and then play like we needed on Saturday, with our hearts and a little bit more individual quality.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

