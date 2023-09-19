Notification Settings

Dean Smith: Ezri Konsa deserves England call-up

By Matt Maher

Villa defender Ezri Konsa has been backed for an England call-up by former boss Dean Smith.

Aston Villa's Ezri Konsa (left) and Crystal Palace's Jeffrey Schlupp battle for the ball
Smith claims he is “amazed” the centre-back – who has made more than 140 appearances for Villa since joining in 2019 – has not yet been selected by Gareth Southgate.

“A big player I think, for Villa this season, is going to be Ezri Konsa,” said Smith.

“I am amazed he is not playing for England yet.

“He is a Rolls-Royce of a player. He made a big mistake against Newcastle for the second goal, but, boy, has he recovered from that. He is a top player.

“The fact that Steven Gerrard came in after me and kept playing him.

“They have brought in centre-halves since then as well, and now Unai keeps playing him as well. That’s a sign, for me, he is rated.”

