Jacob Ramsey is close to Aston Villa training return

Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey

The midfielder missed the start of the season with a broken foot sustained while playing for England at the European Under-21 Championships.

But he expected to be back working at Bodymoor Heath during the next couple of weeks in a timely boost for Emery, with Villa’s season poised to get busy as they enter the Europa Conference League group stage.

Left-back Alex Moreno returned to training during the international break and will provide competition for Lucas Digne.