Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Injured Aston Villa duo Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia left out of European squad

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Tyrone Mings and Emi Buendia have been left out of Villa’s squad list for the Europa Conference League this season.

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings picked up his injury against Newcastle United
Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings picked up his injury against Newcastle United

Both are expected to miss the majority of the campaign after sustaining serious knee injuries last month.

Argentine international Buendia suffered his injury in training on the eve of the season, while England defender Mings was carried off at Newcastle United on the opening day of the season.

Villa registered their 25-man squad for the competition yesterday, filling only 22 of the spots – as well as including multiple youngsters beyond that on ‘list B’.

Kortney Hause has also not made the list, despite being eligible to fill one of the ‘locally-trained’ spaces. He barely featured on loan at Watford in the Championship last season.

Villa are allowed to name a maximum of three extra players to their squad by February 2, 2024.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News