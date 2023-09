England's Ebony Salmon

The former Gornal Colts player, who hails from Kingswinford, began her career with Villa before joining Manchester United in 2018.

She then spent time at Bristol City before two seasons in the US, with Houston and Racing Louisville.

Now Salmon, who has been capped four times, has penned a three-year contract.

Villa boss Carla Ward said: "Ebony is someone I've worked with before and is someone with huge potential.