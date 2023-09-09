Aston Villa midfielder Youri Tielemans says game time situation is 'not pleasant'

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans

The Belgian arrived at the club in the summer following his exit from Leicester City - and has so far come off the bench in all four of Villa's Premier League matches.

His only start came in the UEFA Conference League clash with Hibernian.

The Villa man has been speaking about his game time during the international break with Belgium - and the midfielder insisted his current situation at Villa was 'not pleasant'.

He revealed Villa boss Unai Emery has expressed that he will soon get games - and he said when he gets his chance he will take it.

The midfielder explained: "The situation is not pleasant. I told the manager that I came to Villa to play.

"He understands me, but at the moment, he prefers to play with the two midfielders from last season. He told me that soon, there will be a succession of games and I’ll get more playing time.