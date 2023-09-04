Liverpool 3 Aston Villa 0 - player ratings

Emi Martinez
Blameless for any of the goals, but stood tall to ensure no more damage was done.
Blameless 6
Ezri Konsa
Tough ask initially out at right-back, but came back into natural central role after Carlos injury. Did best he could but not easy.
Shifted 5
Diego Carlos
Had been unable to stem hosts’ early flow before hobbling off inside 20 minutes.
Worrying 6
Pau Torres
Had a bit of a nightmare. Really struggled with the ball, particularly in the first 45 minutes, improved a little but not much. More has to be expected, especially in possession.
Nightmare 4
Matty Cash
Couldn’t do a lot about the own goal and denied by Alisson with good header, but couldn’t influence proceedings as has elsewhere of late.
Unlucky 5
Boubacar Kamara
Something of a passenger for the most part. Couldn’t get to grips with the home midfield. Needed to impose himself on contest more.
Passenger 5
Douglas Luiz
Better than his midfield partner and grew into the game a little with some nice balls but still ineffective. Lack of legs and around him.
Grew 6
John McGinn
Moved from left flank to central and gave his all despite scoreline. Looked the most likely to create anything for Villa on day to forget.
Kept going 6
Ollie Watkins
An off day. Quiet and, while mostly feeding off scraps, did little to trouble the Reds. Might have done better had Bailey not got in his way.
Scraps 5
Moussa Diaby
Showed very brief glimpses of his speed and direct running. Had one or two moments in the first half, but faded badly after break.
Faded 5
Substitutes
Leon Bailey (for Carlos, 19) Offered precious little from the right flank and hauled off later 5; Nicolo Zaniolo (for Bailey, 65) One or two bright moments from left, good speed and use of ball 6; Youri Tielemans (for Luiz, 72) Didn’t shy away late on and continued to look for the ball 6; Jhon Duran (for Watkins, 73) A couple of wayward, hapless efforts off target when he could’ve passed 5. Not used: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Dendoncker, Kellyman.