Liverpool 3 Aston Villa 0 - player ratings

By Lewis CoxAston VillaPublished: Comments

Check out the player ratings from Villa's defeat at Liverpool.

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Aston Villa's Lucas Digne battle for the ball
Emi Martinez

Blameless for any of the goals, but stood tall to ensure no more damage was done.

Blameless 6

Ezri Konsa

Tough ask initially out at right-back, but came back into natural central role after Carlos injury. Did best he could but not easy.

Shifted 5

Diego Carlos

Had been unable to stem hosts’ early flow before hobbling off inside 20 minutes.

Worrying 6

Pau Torres

Had a bit of a nightmare. Really struggled with the ball, particularly in the first 45 minutes, improved a little but not much. More has to be expected, especially in possession.

Nightmare 4

Matty Cash

Couldn’t do a lot about the own goal and denied by Alisson with good header, but couldn’t influence proceedings as has elsewhere of late.

Unlucky 5

Boubacar Kamara

Something of a passenger for the most part. Couldn’t get to grips with the home midfield. Needed to impose himself on contest more.

Passenger 5

Douglas Luiz

Better than his midfield partner and grew into the game a little with some nice balls but still ineffective. Lack of legs and around him.

Grew 6

John McGinn

Moved from left flank to central and gave his all despite scoreline. Looked the most likely to create anything for Villa on day to forget.

Kept going 6

Ollie Watkins

An off day. Quiet and, while mostly feeding off scraps, did little to trouble the Reds. Might have done better had Bailey not got in his way.

Scraps 5

Moussa Diaby

Showed very brief glimpses of his speed and direct running. Had one or two moments in the first half, but faded badly after break.

Faded 5

Substitutes

Leon Bailey (for Carlos, 19) Offered precious little from the right flank and hauled off later 5; Nicolo Zaniolo (for Bailey, 65) One or two bright moments from left, good speed and use of ball 6; Youri Tielemans (for Luiz, 72) Didn’t shy away late on and continued to look for the ball 6; Jhon Duran (for Watkins, 73) A couple of wayward, hapless efforts off target when he could’ve passed 5. Not used: Olsen, Chambers, Lenglet, Dendoncker, Kellyman.

Lewis Cox

By Lewis Cox

Multi-Media Sports Journalist

West Bromwich Albion Correspondent

