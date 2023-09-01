Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis completes Udinese move

Keinan Davis in action for Villa

The striker was picked up in 2015 following spells as a youngster with Biggleswade Town and Stevenage, and won a contract at Villa following a successful trial.

In his second season at Villa Park, Davis played 30 times times in the Championship - before going on to make 23 appearances in Villa's first season back in the top flight.

In 2021/22, he went out on loan to Nottingham Forest and helped the club win promotion back to the Premier League.

A target of West Brom last summer, Davis joined Watford and turned out 34 times in a disappointing season for the Vicarage Road club.

And now after being linked with a move away from the club all summer, with Hull City reportedly interested, Davis is now destined for Italy.

Villa confirmed the move for an undisclosed fee, believed to be in the region of £2m.

In a statement, the club said: "Everyone at Aston Villa would like to thank Keinan for his services to the club and wish him all the best in his future career."