Aston Villa complete signing of Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet

By Jonny Drury

Aston Villa have announced the signing of defender Clement Lenglet on loan from Barcelona.

Clement Lenglet in action for Spurs against Leeds
The 28-year-old, who joined the Catalan giants in 2018 for €35m before going on to play over 100 times for the club, spent last season on loan at Tottenham Hotspur.

He played 35 times for Spurs before returning to Barca - however he is now moving back to the Premier League and to Villa Park.

The move emerged following the news of Tyrone Mings' serious injury, which looks set to rule the defender out for the majority of the season.

Lenglet, who began his career in his native France, where he has won 15 international caps, also enjoyed a spell at Sevilla prior to moving to the Nou Camp.

According to the Villa website, his move is subject to a successful visa application.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

