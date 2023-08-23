Europa Conference League: Hibernian 0 Aston Villa 5 - Report

Hibernian manager Lee Johnson shakes hands with Aston Villa manager Unai Emery before the first leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League play off match at Easter Road, Edinburgh. Picture date: Wednesday August 23, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Hibernian. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder..

It is they who are now tasked with selling the remaining tickets for next Thursday's return match, which is both Villa's first home European fixture in 13 years and also a dead rubber, after the ruthlessly efficient job done by Unai Emery's team at Easter Road last night.

An occasion supposed to be about John McGinn's return to his former club instead became a night to remember for Ollie Watkins, who stole the skipper's headlines with a hat-trick on his European debut as Villa all but booked their spot in the Europa Conference League group stage, bar the formality of the second leg.

McGinn played his part in a dominant performance, as did Leon Bailey and Douglas Luiz, the visitors' other goalscorers. Lucas Digne, the left-back who may not be a Villa player when Hibs visit Villa Park, provided a reminder of his value by setting up two of the goals.

Villa had entered the match insisting they would not take Hibs lightly. Such sentiment was reflected in Emery's team selection and the performance.

Hibs boss Lee Johnson's claim Villa were favourites for the entire tournament might well have been pre-match mind games. Yet watching them dismantle his team here, it looked a fair observation. This is a competition where there are few genuine threats to Premier League clubs of Villa's resources. Last night's match was about as one-sided as you could find.

Contrary to Emery’s words in the build-up, new signing Nicolo Zaniolo was not involved despite travelling to Scotland with the squad. There was only one change to the team which beat Everton 4-0 on Sunday, Diego Carlos making his first start for more than a year in place of Matty Cash, with Ezri Konsa playing at right-back.

McGinn was obviously the focus of attention, warmly applauded by the home support when he emerged for the warm-up and then jeered 40 minutes later when the match kicked off and his first touch, intended for Digne on the left, instead went sailing into the sky.

It was tentative stuff to start, Villa dominating possession without really threatening. Their first opening came when Diaby floated a ball to the back post but when Digne looked to head back across goal Lewis Miller was there to block.

Martin Boyle, operating against Digne down Villa’s left, was Hibs’ brightest spark but his volleyed cross was just too far ahead of Elie Youan.

It was Carlos who eventually helped to break the deadlock, chasing Youan a full 40 yards into his own half and forcing a turnover. Though the first chance, a deflected Diaby shot straight at Marshall, was tame the hosts never quite recovered their composure or territory and when Villa won the ball again soon after, McGinn found Digne who delivered a cross which Watkins deftly headed in via the far post.

The striker should have added a second soon after but sent a much easier chance, from a McGinn cross, over the bar.

For a brief while you wondered whether Hibs might make a game of it. Villa were guilty of being sloppy in possession but the hosts could not capitalise, a Jordan Obita shot charged down by Konsa as dramatic as it got for the visitors.

Just past the half hour mark the lead was doubled. Luiz sent in a corner, Carlos won the first header and Watkins, arriving unmarked at the far post, sent the second into the roof of the net.

Four minutes before half time it was 3-0 thanks to another header and a move eerily similar to the opener. With Hibs putting on pressure on the ball, McGinn played in Digne on the left of the box and his cross to the far post was crashed home by a leaping Bailey.

Half-time delivered a twist with Robin Olsen replacing Martinez in goal. Hibs briefly sniffed some uncertainty as Villa reshuffled and the Sweden international was forced to tip over Youan’s rising shot.

Yet seconds later it was four, Digne again the provider as he took advantage of acres of space on the left, spotted the bursting run of Watkins through the middle and crossed for the striker to prod home his third. Celebrations were interrupted by an offside flag but then restarted once VAR had ruled the striker to have timed his run perfectly.

It was already a question of how many more Villa would score. In the end, there was only the one, Luiz adding the fifth from the penalty spot with 15 minutes remaining after substitute Bertrand Traore had been tripped by Stevenson.

Hibernian (3-4-1-2): Marshall, Fish, Hanlon (Bushiri 68), Stevenson, Miller, Campbell (Doyle-Hayes 68), Newell (Delferriere 87), Obita (Jeggo HT), Youan, Vente (Doidge 69), Boyle Subs not used: Le Fondre, Harbottle, Molotnikov, McAllister, Megwa, MacIntyre, Boruc (gk).