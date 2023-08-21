Aston Villa boss Unai Emery thrilled for captain fantastic John McGinn

Aston Villa's Philippe Coutinho leaves the pitch

McGinn slammed home Leon Bailey’s cross to give Villa a first-half lead before Douglas Luiz’s penalty and goals in the second period from Bailey and substitute Jhon Duran completed an easy victory.

Emery said of his captain: “I’m very happy for him because he scored. He doesn’t usually score a lot.

“He has to get into the box to get chances to score and he did that perfectly for the first goal, and his performance as well was very good today.

“He can play right side, left side, play inside. He’s very important for us. Last week he didn’t play well, but today was amazing.”

Everton’s poor display was reflected by the departure of more than half their travelling fans before the final whistle and compounded by injuries to the luckless Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Alex Iwobi.

Boss Sean Dyche said: “Sometimes, the weirdest thing as a manager, is you have to accept a collective down day. It was a collective down day. I can’t even pick a player, apart from Dobbo (Lewis Dobbin), who’s had an excellent pre-season and Arnaut Danjuma is getting fitter and sharper.

“Other than that, there was hardly a player you could name who was anywhere near what we can do.

“Collective down days do come along.

“They (Villa) probably had it in reverse. After their result last weekend, they played really well.”