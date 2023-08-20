Unai Emery singles out 'amazing' Leon Bailey

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

Bailey scored one, made one and played a key role in the build-up to a penalty award as Villa bounced back emphatically from the 5-1 opening day defeat at Newcastle.

The Jamaica international had been taken off at half-time at St James’s Park but impressed against the Toffees, his link-up play with fellow forward Moussa Diaby in particular catching the eye.

Emery said: “Last week in Newcastle, it didn’t work. Each match is very different and we need to keep the balance playing both home and away. Last week was not very good between Diaby and Bailey and today was much better.

“We need to continue working because Diaby needs time to connect with his team-mates. Leon Bailey, last week he didn’t play well but today he was amazing.”

Bailey crossed for John McGinn to volley Villa in front after 18 minutes and then headed the ball into the path of Ollie Watkins prior to the striker being fouled by Everton keeper Jordan Pickford, which led to Douglas Luiz doubling the lead from the penalty spot.

Villa went 3-0 up early in the second half when Bailey pounced on a mistake by Michael Keane to fire past Pickford, with substitute Jhon Duran then profiting from another defensive lapse to score his first Premier League goal 15 minutes from time.

Emery, who dedicated the result to injured duo Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings, feels there is still room for improvement.

He said: “When we are winning, we are happy. We can analyse later deeply how we did it. Today was a very good impact the first match at home, with our supporters and the atmosphere they create.

“I want to especially mention this victory for Emi Buendia and Tyrone Mings. We were remembering them before the match and wanted this victory for them.

“Then we were trying to play here and impose our style, to avoid the power and avoid their threat on the transition. We did that.

“For 90 minutes we kept the balance really well but of course I am going to stay demanding because there were some things we didn’t do like I wanted.

“But the result and the three points after our defeat in Newcastle was very important.