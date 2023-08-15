Tyrone Mings vows to return to Aston Villa stronger

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings

Mings will undergo surgery after scans confirmed he damaged knee ligaments in Saturday’s 5-1 defeat at Newcastle. Villa hope he will return to training in the spring, though it is possible he could miss the whole campaign.

The 30-year-old thanked fans for their support on social media and added: “From the day I came here on loan I’ve given everything on the pitch, I’ll now give everything off the pitch to come back even better, whilst supporting the team.”