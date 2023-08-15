Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Aston Villa closing in on Nicolo Zaniolo

By Matt MaherAston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa are closing in on the signing of Galatasaray attacker Nicolo Zaniolo.

Nicolo Zaniolo
Nicolo Zaniolo

The 24-year-old Italy International is due to undergo a medical at Bodymoor Heath on Wednesday and will join initially on loan, with the deal including an option to buy.

Villa have moved for Zaniolo, who can play in a number of attacking positions, after Emi Buendia was ruled out for most of the season with a serious knee injury.

Zaniolo is well known to Villa transfer chief Monchi from their time together at Roma.

He moved to Galatasaray for £13million in January after a proposed move to Bournemouth broke down.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News