Aston Villa closing in on Nicolo Zaniolo

Nicolo Zaniolo

The 24-year-old Italy International is due to undergo a medical at Bodymoor Heath on Wednesday and will join initially on loan, with the deal including an option to buy.

Villa have moved for Zaniolo, who can play in a number of attacking positions, after Emi Buendia was ruled out for most of the season with a serious knee injury.

Zaniolo is well known to Villa transfer chief Monchi from their time together at Roma.