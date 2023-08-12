Newcastle 5 Aston Villa 1 - Report

Newcastle United's Callum Wilson scores their side's fourth goal

The centre-back left the pitch on a stretcher after going down clutching his knee midway through the first half.

Villa were already trailing 2-1 at that point after Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak had scored either side of Moussa Diaby’s leveller.

Further goals from Isak and substitutes Callum Wilson and Harvey Barnes in the second half rounded off an afternoon to forget for Unai Emery’s team.

Analysis

Villa had travelled to the north-east on a wave of optimism but this was another nightmare trip to a ground where they have now failed to win on their last 16 visits.

While the embarrassing manner of their heaviest loss since last season’s 4-0 reverse at the same venue will sting, it is the injury to Mings which will has the potential to have more serious repercussions for the season ahead.

Without their defensive leader, Villa fell apart in the closing stages of a match they were very much in for the opening hour, prior to Isak capitalising on a terrible error by Ezri Konsa to give the hosts a two-goal cushion.

By the final whistle, the visitors were fortunate to have only conceded five. Their only consolation is there are another 37 league matches to put things right.

Diaby was the only one of the new signings to start with Pau Torres and Youri Tielemans having to make do with places on the bench.

That meant Lucas Digne started at left-back and the France international may feel he should have done better for Newcastle’s opener six minutes in.

Emi Martinez saved from Bruno Guimaraes but Newcastle kept the ball alive and when Anthony Gordon crossed from the left, Tonali dove in front of Digne to volley home.

The same combination nearly delivered a second for the hosts a minute later yet when Gordon set Tonali through on goal, Martinez came racing out and got enough on the shot to send it just the right side of the post from Villa’s perspective.

Emery’s men needed something to stem the momentum and found the best possible answer through Diaby’s equaliser.

Douglas Luiz spotted the run of John McGinn down the left and when Ollie Watkins flicked on the cross, Diaby slotted home a right-footed finish first time.

Yet parity was restored for only five minutes and again Tonali was at the centre of the action. His cross from a free-kick saw the Villa defence switch off and Sven Botman, on the stretch, was able to cross into the path of Alexander Isak who made no mistake.

Watkins was not so accurate when found by Diaby in the middle of the box but the bigger concern was Mings, who had gone down clutching his knee at the other end of the field after a tangle with Isak.

The England international eventually left the field on a stretcher with his shirt pulled over his head, Torres replacing him off the bench.

Villa went close again when Luiz picked out the run of Diaby but this time the debutant sent his finish into the side-netting.

The half-time discussion, meanwhile, centred around Martinez and referee Andy Madley’s decision to show the keeper only a yellow card after he had dragged down Almiron on the wing, the Newcastle forward having shown excellent control to bring down a long ball and leave him stranded a long way from goal. It was probably the right decision but Madley left the field to the sound of loud boos ringing in his ears from the home support.

The second half had been more sedate before another Villa defensive error allowed the Magpies to extend their lead. This was the most glaring of the lot, Konsa spotting the danger and beating Isak to a through pass but then missing the ball and allowing the striker to lift a shot over Martinez.

A minute later the keeper denied him a hat-trick after he had been played clean through on goal.

Emery introduced Diego Carlos and switched to three at the back in a bid for more control. Villa were almost back in the match immediately but when Nick Pope saved from Watkins, Cash hammered the rebound over the bar.

The full-back did better with a low drive which Pope tipped round the post as the match entered the final 20 minutes.

But any chance of a comeback was extinguished when Wilson finished from fellow substitute Harvey Barnes’ pass.

A wonder save from Martinez then denied the striker a second, before Watkins cleared a Joelinton header off the line.

Key Moments

6 GOAL Newcastle fly into an early lead as debutant Sandro Tonali arrives to volley home Anthony Gordon’s cross.

11 GOAL Villa are level and another debutant is on the scoresheet. Ollie Watkins flicks on John McGinn’s cross and Moussa Diaby side foots a finish.

16 GOAL Newcastle back in front. Tonali crosses and Sven Botman, on the stretch, crosses for Alexander Isak to finish.

58 GOAL Newcastle extend their lead as Isak bags his second, lofting a finish over Emi Martinez after an error by Ezri Konsa.

77 GOAL It’s game over as Callum Wilson scores Newcastle’s fourth, slotting home from fellow substitute Harvey Barnes’ pass.

90+1 GOAL Barnes rounds off a miserable afternoon for Villa, racing clear to score.

Teams

Newcastle (4-3-3): Pope, Trippier, Botman, Schar, Burn, Tonali, Guimaraes (Longstaff 85), Joelinton, Almiron (Murphy 85), Isak (Wilson 68), Gordon (Barnes 68) Subs not used: Lascelles, Targett, Livramento, Anderson, Dubravka (gk).