Aston Villa competition is key for Unai Emery

By Matt Maher

Unai Emery has confirmed he wants two players competing for every position with Villa still eyeing a move for Nicolo Zaniolo.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery

The Italy attacker was omitted from Galatasaray’s squad for their opening match of the Turkish League season as talks over his future continue.

Zaniolo, who moved to Turkey from Roma in January, has a £26million release clause though it has been claimed Villa would initially prefer to take the 24-year-old on loan, with an option to buy.

Villa have signed Youri Tielemans, Pau Torres and Moussa Diaby this summer but their business is not finished and Emery said: “I want to create a strong structure in the squad with possibility to occupy each position with two strong players.

“We are usually speaking about 20 to 22 players and the goalkeepers to be strong and competitive in every competition we are going to play.”

Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

