Unai Emery challenges Aston Villa to shake-up Premier League elite

Brentford FC's Ben Mee, left, and Aston Villa FC's Moussa Diaby compete for the ball during a Premier League Summer Series soccer match, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Villa’s record signing Moussa Diaby is set for his Premier League debut

Villa enter the campaign with expectation levels at their highest for at least 15 years and several observers tipping them to improve on last season’s seventh position.

But while Emery is not afraid to state his own lofty ambitions, referencing more than once during Thursday’s press briefing his dream of taking Villa into the Champions League, the head coach also sounded a note of caution ahead of his first full season at the helm.

“The realistic thought for me is there are seven top teams,” he said. “After that comes us, Brighton, Fulham etc.

“Every year there is a surprise. One of those seven teams are out of Europe, or the top four and another team comes in.

“Our realistic starting point is trying to be there, not as a favourite but as a candidate to fight for those places.

“Of course, we can dream and we have to dream. I dream, for example, that one moment Leicester won the Premier League. Of course, I am realistic. But my dreams are realistic.”

Emery includes this evening’s opponents, Newcastle, in what he now believes is a ‘Big Seven’ after the Magpies fourth-placed finish last term. Though he insists Villa must forge their own path, Emery admits the progress of the club he came so very close to joining in autumn 2021 can act as inspiration.

He explained: “The inspiration is how they have improved. Some circumstances could be the same as us.

“The most important inspiration for me is trying to get another level, being competitive and playing in the Champions League.

“I analyse them and I follow them. They have been very successful in a short space of time. Their capacity now is stronger than two or three years ago.”

An opening day trip to St James’s Park would appear to offer Villa the chance to lay down an early marker, though recent history is not in their favour at a ground where they have won just once in the last 21 visits.

The serious knee injury suffered by Emi Buendia will also have prompted something of a rethink, with young winger Jaden Philogene vying for a first Premier League start after an impressive pre-season convinced Emery to keep him on board.

Jacob Ramsey, Alex Moreno, Leander Dendoncker, Bertrand Traore and Jhon Duran form part of an injury list which suddenly appears a little lengthy. Summer signings Moussa Diaby and Pau Torres should start, with the make-up of Villa’s backline of particular intrigue.