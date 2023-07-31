Notification Settings

Unai Emery pleased with Aston Villa courage

By Lewis Cox

Boss Unai Emery was pleased to see more progress in Villa’s development as his side closed their US draw with an entertaining 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Emery praised his side sticking to their principles of being comfortable and confidence in possession in dangerous areas even while 2-0 down against the Bees.

“It was a good match, we played very well in the first half, we started losing but we planned to be playing in dangerous areas,” Emery said. “But we stayed the same and were not disturbed and we came back. The way we controlled the game was good, holding the line high and keeping possession line we were practicing.

“In the second half we did some changes and lost a little bit of power, but I am happy because the practice we are doing and what we wanted coming here we are showing.

“Tactically we are trying to do some issues different because we can improve and get power playing like that, with three centre-backs.

“I am really happy because Cash was playing higher than before and was a threat, then we changed in the second half with Lucas (Digne) and the same.”

Lewis Cox

