Aston Villa's Louie Barry signs contract extension - and pens Stockport County loan deal

Barry spent the second half of last season on loan at Salford City

The 20-year-old, who joined Villa from Barcelona after coming through the West Brom academy, has had a handful of EFL loans so far in his career.

He helped Salford City reach the League Two play-offs last year, and will now spent the rest of the season at the Hatters.

Stockport boss Dave Challinor insisted Barry was one of the club's top summer targets.