Aston Villa's Louie Barry signs contract extension - and pens Stockport County loan deal

The 20-year-old, who joined Villa from Barcelona after coming through the West Brom academy, has had a handful of EFL loans so far in his career.
He helped Salford City reach the League Two play-offs last year, and will now spent the rest of the season at the Hatters.
Stockport boss Dave Challinor insisted Barry was one of the club's top summer targets.
He said: "We’ve had to be really patient, but that’s been rewarded by Louie now being at the club. He was our top target in his position, and for him and Aston Villa to choose us as his next destination is really pleasing."