Aston Villa unveil new away kit

Aston Villa's new away kit (AVFC Twitter)

The Castore kit is available to pre-order online - and will be made available in the club's Villa Park shop in due course.

The kit includes the new redesigned crest, which pays homage to the club's European Cup-winning heroes of 1982.

It is set to be worn for the first time when Villa play Brentford in the Premier League summer series on July 30 in Maryland.

Villa released the kit on Friday morning in a video including players from the men's and women's sides, such as Douglas Luiz, Alex Moreno, Ollie Watkins, Emi Buendia, Freya Gregory, Maz Pacheco, Danielle Turner and Sarah Mayling.

The video was filmed at Aston Hall, a Grade I listed Jacobean House in Aston which formerly owned the land where Villa Park sits.

The club’s new away strip is available in all ranges of sizes with adult replica home shirts price at £70.