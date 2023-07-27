Notification Settings

WATCH: Youri Tielemans wears camera and mic for Aston Villa debut

Aston Villa

Aston Villa's Youri Tielemans made his debut on Monday - and brought fans a different perspective of the game.

Footage from the game between Aston Villa & Newcastle

The midfielder arrived at Villa Park on loan from Leicester City earlier this summer - and was handed his Villa bow in the 3-3 draw with Newcastle United in the US on Monday.

Tielemans was introduced a substitute, and was wearing a camera and mic on the field to capture the action.

The video and sound gives a unique glimpse out on the field - and the video was posted on social media.

