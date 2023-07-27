Unai Emery expecting Cameron Archer and Jhon Duran to play their part for Aston Villa

Jhon Duran Picture: AVFC TV

Duran joined Villa from MLS outfit Chicago Fire in January, and failed to score in 12 appearances from the bench in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a potential loan move away, but Emery was quick to disprove those claims.

“We are not speaking about the possibility of him going on loan because he’s a player we will need,” Emery told the media.

“He is our second striker with Cameron Archer and we will need to use both as well and we have to give them chances to help us.

“But it’s not a possibility for Jhon Duran to go on loan, it’s to stay here. We have to use every player and we need other players to help and support us”

Archer looks set to enter the first team fold at Villa Park, after an impressive loan spell at Middlesbrough during the second half of last season.

The young striker scored 11 goals in 22 matches to help propel Middlesbrough into the Championship play-offs under Michael Carrick.

He has previously made 13 appearances for Villa at senior level, and netted a hat-trick on his first start in a 6-0 thrashing of Barrow in the EFL Cup in August 2021.

The 21-year-old also added silverware to his CV during the summer, as he played an instrumental role in England’s triumphant Under-21 European Championships campaign.

Despite viewing Archer and Duran as part of his plans, Emery has revealed that the club’s transfer business is not finished yet this summer.

“We have to analyse everything and we have another minimum of 30 or 40 days to finish the transfer window,” the Spaniard added.

“We are open to adding a few players and we are open to allowing some players to leave who are in the squad now.