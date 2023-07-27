Moussa Diaby nets on debut in Aston Villa win over Fulham

Moussa Diaby

Following the thrilling 3-3 draw with Newcastle United earlier this week - Unai Emery's charges got their second run out of the trip.

And they had an early chance to go ahead as the referee awarded them a penalty, but Cameron Archer was denied from the spot.

Then five minutes before the break they did take the lead as Lucas Digne's low cross found youngster Jade Philogene and he fired home from close range.

Emery made a number of changes at half time and throughout the second period, with Moussa Diaby being introduced for his Villa debut.

And he made an instant impact, as Douglas Luiz inch perfect through ball was touched down by the winger before he fired home to make it 2-0.