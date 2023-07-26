Injured Aston Villa duo Jacob Ramsey and Alex Moreno eye autumn returns

Boss Unai Emery is resigned to being without left-back Moreno and midfielder Ramsey for the start of the Premier League campaign.
Moreno is still recovering from a hamstring injury sustained in May’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool, while Ramsey suffered a broken foot while playing for England in the European Under-21 Championship earlier this month.
Emery hopes the 22-year-old, who scored six goals last season, will return after the September international break.
Record signing Moussa Diaby is, meanwhile, poised to make his Villa debut as they continue their tour of the USA when they face Fulham in Orlando tonight. Philippe Coutinho could also make his first pre-season appearance in the match, which kicks off at midnight UK time.