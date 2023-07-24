Notification Settings

Aston Villa held in thriller with Newcastle in US

Aston Villa

Aston Villa were held to a thrilling 3-3 draw in Philadelphia as Unai Emery's side continued their preparations for the new campaign.

Emi Buendia scored twice in the draw

Emery's side raced into a 2-0 lead inside 11 minutes in the US - as Ollie Watkins and Emi Buendia both netted before Elliott Anderson and Alexander Isak levelled things up in the Premier League Summer Series.

Buendia added his second and Villa's third after the break - before Callum Wilson scored the equaliser ten minutes after half time.

It was the first glimpse Villa fans have had of new £31.5m defender Pau Torresm who was introduced at half time and partnered Diego Carlos in the heart of defence.

Fellow new boy Youri Tielemans was on the bench for Villa, while the latest new recruit Moussa Diaby is yet to join up with his new team mates following his arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

