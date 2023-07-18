Aston Villa Women welcome Manchester United in season opener

Aston Villa's Alisha Lehmann (left) and Arsenal's Frida Maanum

The match on Sunday, October 1 will take place at Villa Park and has been selected for live broadcast on the BBC.

Carla Ward’s team then visit Liverpool the following weekend, before trips to Arsenal and a home fixture against Tottenham round off what is, on paper, a tough opening month.

The visit of champions Chelsea following immediately at the start of November means Villa play three of last season’s top four in their first five matches.

Villa, who will play the majority of home fixtures at Walsall’s Poundland Bescot Stadium are aiming to build on an excellent 2022-23 season which saw them secure fifth place in the WSL table, their highest-ever finish.

The new campaign starts later than normal due to the Women’s World Cup, which finishes on August 20.