Aston Villa preparing new offer for Bayer Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby after rejected bid

Aston Villa

Villa are preparing a new offer for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby after seeing a £30million bid rejected.

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby
The club are prioritising the 24-year-old this summer and have been monitoring him for some time.

It is believed the German side are holding out for £50million, with Villa set to continue negotiations for the forward.

Diaby has previously been watched by Arsenal Newcastle and Manchester United, but Villa are keen to steal a march on their Premier League rivals.

The French international can play on either wing and also through the middle and will add significant attacking talent to Villa’s squad.

Villa are expected to add to their opening offer with a second proposal soon with negotiations ongoing. The player is also thought to be keen on the move.

