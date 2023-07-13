Aston Villa's Emi Buendia determined to mount another charge at Europe

Emi Buendia in action against Wolves (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC via Getty Images).

Unai Emery helped Villa qualify for Europe for the first time in 13 years by leading his side to a seventh-place finish last term.

They will kick-off their Europa Conference League campaign in the play-off round next month, and Buendia admits the prospect of playing in Europe has created an extra buzz during pre-season.

Buendia told the club website: “We are looking forward to playing in Europe and will work hard to be there [in the group stage] in the coming months.

On the club’s aims for next season, Buendia added: “To get into Europe. This team and this club deserves it.

“We want to get the high rewards for working as a group together.

“So we are looking again to have a really good season and finish as high as possible in the table.”

Meanwhile, Ashley Young has sent his best wishes to Villa as he closes in on a move to Everton, hinting at him remaining in the Premier League.

Posting on social media, he wrote: “Firstly I’d like to thank the players, all of you know what I said I wanted to achieve with you and after all the hard work we managed to achieve that!

“Secondly thanks to the managers and staff that believed and trusted in me, you know who you are!

“And finally to you the fans who welcomed me back with open arms almost as if I had never left.

“I wish I was given the chance to say goodbye properly and show my appreciation to you, but I wasn’t given the answers to my questions before the last game of the season.

“Villa Park will always be a special place to me. UTV.

“See You Next Season……