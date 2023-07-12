Notification Settings

Villarreal defender Pau Torres flies in to seal £35m Aston Villa move

By Liam Keen

Pau Torres has arrived in England ahead of a £35million switch to Villa.

Spain defender Pau Torres

The 26-year-old defender has agreed terms on a five-year contract and yesterday flew from Spain to England to complete the move.

The Villarreal centre-back will now be reunited with former boss Unai Emery and will become Villa’s second signing of the summer after securing Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans on a free transfer.

Torres, who has made 23 senior appearances for the Spain national team, will join Tyrone Mings, Diego Carlos and Ezri Konsa as Villa’s centre-back options.

He had one year left on his contract at Villarreal and had a £55million release clause, but Villa negotiated a £35million fee to secure their latest transfer coup of the summer so far.

Meanwhile, Ashley Young is set to join Everton after leaving Villa on a free transfer.

The 38-year-old departed after his latest two-year spell at Villa Park and after having a medical at Everton, he is due to become Sean Dyche’s first signing since arriving on Merseyside in January this year.

Aston Villa
Football
Sport
Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

