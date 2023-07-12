Aston Villa sign Spain defender Pau Torres from Villarreal

Spain's Pau Torres (right) has completed his move to Aston Villa.

The 26-year-old played under Unai Emery at Villarreal between 2020 and 2023, and joins Villa for an undisclosed fee, which is reported to be £35million.

The defender was a product of the Yellow Submarine's youth academy, and was a key player as they finished fifth in La Liga last term.

He amassed 173 appearances for his boyhood club - scoring 12 times, and has been capped 23 times for Spain.