Aston Villa sign Spain defender Pau Torres from Villarreal

Aston Villa have completed the signing of Spain defender Pau Torres from Villarreal.

Spain's Pau Torres (right) has completed his move to Aston Villa.
The 26-year-old played under Unai Emery at Villarreal between 2020 and 2023, and joins Villa for an undisclosed fee, which is reported to be £35million.

The defender was a product of the Yellow Submarine's youth academy, and was a key player as they finished fifth in La Liga last term.

He amassed 173 appearances for his boyhood club - scoring 12 times, and has been capped 23 times for Spain.

Torres lifted the Europa League in 2021, and also played 12 matches as Villarreal reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals in 2021-22.

