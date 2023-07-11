Notification Settings

Aston Villa sell out 30,000 season tickets

Aston VillaPublished: Comments

Villa season tickets have sold out – a month ahead of the start of the new Premier League campaign.

The club announced yesterday that sales had reached the ceiling figure of around 30,000 tickets following their revival under Unai Emery.

Villa said a record uptake of renewals had meant there were very few tickets released to those on the waiting list – itself more than 30,000 long.

It is the fourth successive year that season tickets have sold out at Villa Park and comes despite a hike in costs.

The club raised ticket prices by 15 per cent for the upcoming season on top of a 10 per cent rise last season.

However, some supporters in the North Stand found the cost had been hiked by nearly 40 per cent as a result of their seats being put into a higher price band to mirror the cost of the Holte End seats.

