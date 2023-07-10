Aston Villa linked with Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby

Bayer 04 Leverkusen's Moussa Diaby

Diaby is expected to leave the Bay Arena this summer. However, Leverkusen want in excess of £50 million, which would require Villa to pay a club record transfer fee.

The France international has scored 49 goals and set up 48 more in 172 matches for Leverkusen, including 14 goals and 11 assists last term.

According to reports, Everton have held talks over the possibility of signing former Villa star Ashley Young.

Young is available as a free agent after his contract at Villa Park expired on July 1.

The 37-year-old amassed 247 appearances across two separate spells at Villa, and played 32 times in all competitions last term.