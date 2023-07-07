Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz targeting Brazil return after impressive season

Douglas Luiz enjoyed a successful season for Aston Villa

Luiz has nine caps for Brazil but has not starred for his country since 2021.

The 25-year-old was overlooked by Tite for the 2022 World Cup but scored a career-high seven for Villa last season.

He now wants to use his transformation under Unai Emery to boost his international ambitions.

“Returning to the national team is my biggest goal,” Luiz told Brazilian outlet Placar.

“I know that the national team is based on the physical form of the player in that moment.

“So I want to start the season well, have a good pre-season and maintain my level.