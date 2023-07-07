Notification Settings

Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz targeting Brazil return after impressive season

By George Bennett

Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz is determined to use his strong form to challenge for a place in the Brazilian national team.

Douglas Luiz enjoyed a successful season for Aston Villa
Luiz has nine caps for Brazil but has not starred for his country since 2021.

The 25-year-old was overlooked by Tite for the 2022 World Cup but scored a career-high seven for Villa last season.

He now wants to use his transformation under Unai Emery to boost his international ambitions.

“Returning to the national team is my biggest goal,” Luiz told Brazilian outlet Placar.

“I know that the national team is based on the physical form of the player in that moment.

“So I want to start the season well, have a good pre-season and maintain my level.

“I’m living my best professional moment in the best league in the world. My goal is to continue this level for the rest of my career.”

